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Amish Shah defeats Trump-backed Jay Feely to flip Arizona House seat
By Sumit Jangir,7 days ago
PHOENIX (Diya TV) — Democrat Amish Shah defeated Republican Jay Feely in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, flipping the open seat for Democrats. The Associated Press called the race Thursday. At the time, Shah led 52.5% to Feely’s 45.4%, a margin of 22,494 votes. Arizona’s results remain unofficial until election officials finish counting ballots and certify the canvass.
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