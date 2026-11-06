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Nithya Raman becomes Los Angeles’ first South Asian mayor
By Sumit Jangir,7 days ago
LOS ANGELES (Diya TV) — Nithya Raman defeated Mayor Karen Bass to become Los Angeles’ next mayor, making her the city’s first South Asian mayor. Bass conceded Thursday, and the Associated Press projected Raman as the winner. The latest county tally gave Raman 429,450 votes, or 52.1%, to Bass’ 394,796, or 47.9%. Election officials continue counting ballots, so the totals remain unofficial.