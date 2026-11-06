undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BCG Optimization Becomes a Priority as Durvalumab Gains a Role in High-Risk NMIBC
8 days ago
Durvalumab plus BCG is now an approved first-line option for high-risk NMIBC, but better BCG delivery and biomarker-guided selection should shape its use. Adding durvalumab (Imfinzi) to BCG is a Level 1 evidence–supported treatment option for first-line high-risk non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), but optimizing BCG delivery remains the most important step to take, and biomarkers, such as circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), will likely determine who benefits from treatment intensification, according to Tom Jayram, MD.¹