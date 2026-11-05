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Construction Alert: Union Valley Road, West Milford
6 days ago
Milling operations are scheduled to begin on Monday, November 9. Paving operations are scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 12. Alternating traffic will be maintained. All travelers in this area must remain alert to construction equipment and watch carefully for the safety of construction workers. We appreciate your cooperation and patience for the duration of this project.