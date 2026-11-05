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2027 Lynx Rave 600RS E-TEC
By Kyle Alexander,3 days ago
Lynx introduced the 2027 Lynx Rave 600RS E-TEC with a major handling package update featuring a new front suspension. Late-season testing showed improved lap times and increased stability across the racecourse. The goal is a more predictable, confidence-inspiring snowmobile that lets racers push harder, attack obstacles with greater precision and maintain speed in tough snocross conditions.