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Bucks look to snap four-game skid against Raptors in NBA Cup
By FLM,8 days ago
The Milwaukee Bucks will look for a little extra motivation to get their season back on track when they host the Toronto Raptors in NBA Cup action on Friday night. The Bucks lost their fourth straight game, 109-102 to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday -- a game the Celtics led by as many as 22 points before Milwaukee battled back in the second half. The Bucks briefly took the lead in the fourth quarter but couldn't hold on, even as Boston rested Jayson Tatum.