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SPS parents rally for Ed Tech policy reform
By Elizabeth Hunter,8 days ago
Families and advocates rallied outside the John Stanford Center for Educational Excellence this week to urge district leaders to adopt better policies around educational technology and artificial intelligence in the classroom. Seattle Families for Intentional Tech (SFIT) hosted the Nov. 4 rally ahead of a special meeting of the Seattle School Board focused on SPS educational technology.