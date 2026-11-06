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NC Cultural Foundation Releases 'MyAAC Special Education Resource Book'
By Doohyun "Biit" Lee,8 days ago
The NC Cultural Foundation has released a classroom lesson resource book for MyAAC special education. Spanning 220 pages, the resource book contains the classroom application results of nine special education teachers and case studies highlighting changes in 10 students receiving special education. Along with the teachers' experiences in designing and...