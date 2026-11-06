undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Australian Universities Integrate AI to Prepare Students for Workforce
By Jessie A Ellis,8 days ago
Australian universities are increasingly integrating artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT Edu into their teaching and learning frameworks to prepare students for an AI-enabled workforce. This initiative reflects a broader effort to align higher education with the demands of a rapidly evolving job market. Institution-Wide AI Access and Curriculum Reforms.