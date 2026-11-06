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Carmella Garcia Sheds New Light on Split From Boyfriend Danny Hampel: "Couldn't Get Truth"
By Brad Witter,8 days ago
Carmella Garcia confirmed she ended her on-and-off 10-year relationship with Danny Hampel because ongoing dishonesty and past infidelity made it impossible to rebuild trust. Carmella and Danny have had little to no contact since the breakup, she is not currently dating anyone, and she has said she does not plan to remarry.