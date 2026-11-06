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Elon men’s soccer falls in quarterfinals of CAA Tournament
By Addison Hinson,8 days ago
Elon University senior forward Martin Kozak helps up sophomore defender Graham Jones after their 0-2 defeat to the College of Charleston, Nov. 5 at Rudd Field. Entering with a 13-game unbeaten streak, Elon men’s soccer looked to add to the flame in the Coastal Athletic Association quarterfinals against the College of Charleston as they hosted the Cougars at Rudd Field.