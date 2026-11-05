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James ‘Jim’ D. Ballinger, 87, obituary
By from Davis-Anderson Funeral Home,4 days ago
Springfield, IL – James “Jim” Donald Ballinger, 87 of Atwater, IL, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, November 3, 2026, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. Jim was born August 31, 1939, in Atwater, IL, a son of George Ballinger and Lucille (Klaus) Ballinger. He graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1957. He married Phyllis Boedecker on September 21, 1963, in Litchfield, IL. She preceded him in death on November 27, 2007.