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One-Year Moratorium Proposed for Rezoning Hampshire College
By Maura Keene,8 days ago
Using Chapter 40A, Section 5 of Massachusetts General Law, which allows 10 registered voters to petition local government for a bylaw change, 21 Amherst residents submitted a petition proposing a one-year moratorium on any zoning changes to the 600 acres of Hampshire College in Amherst. The petition was filed on October 27. On November 2, the Town Council referred it to the Planning Board to evaluate it and decide whether to hold a public hearing to advance the request. The Planning Board will discuss the petition at one of its November meetings.
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