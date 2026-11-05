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Multiple people injured after semi-truck crashes into two vehicles on Interstate 35 near Marietta
7 days ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Several people were injured Thursday morning following a three-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 35 near Marietta. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, just after 8 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a collision on I-35 at mile marker 21 between Marietta and Ardmore after a semi-truck crossed the median into northbound traffic and struck two oncoming vehicles.