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Run Ro Can Organize Early; Khanna Still Holds the 2028 Decision
By Emily Johnson,8 days ago
A new committee called Run Ro is organizing support for a possible 2028 presidential campaign by Rep. Ro Khanna, though the California Democrat has not committed to running. Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman and progressive strategist Nomiki Konst are co-chairs; NBC News reported that Khanna is not directly involved in the group. Its organizers say they want to build support early and shape the debate from a progressive-populist perspective.