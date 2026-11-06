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Parents Sue Google After Charlotte Teen's Chromebook AI Chats Preceded Suicide Plan
By Emily Johnson,8 days ago
A 13-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina seventh grader identified in court papers as Emma spent months chatting with Google's artificial intelligence on her school-issued Chromebook before she made plans to end her life, according to a lawsuit filed this week. Her parents say they only learned of the crisis after school software flagged a document she had written planning her own funeral.