undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AI cut Arkansas dispatchers' call load by 56%, but errors told crash callers to file reports online
8 days ago
An artificial intelligence system has reduced Arkansas dispatchers' non-emergency call load by 56%, but an early error underscored the risks of relying on the technology to help people seeking assistance. Here's what to know. The system, nicknamed "Lezle," had been handling Craighead County's non-emergency calls for almost two months when...
5