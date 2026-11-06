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Sacramento Man on Parole for Manslaughter Convicted of Pistol-Whipping Victim at Storage Lot
By Robbie Patel,8 days ago
A Sacramento County jury has convicted a man already on parole for a prior manslaughter conviction of pistol-whipping another man across the face during a confrontation at a storage facility, leaving the victim with a bleeding gash. Frederick Stewart now faces a maximum sentence of 60 years to life in prison when he returns to court next month.
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