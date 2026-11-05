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World Rugby Nations Cup – Portugal vs Chile – ARN Guide
By Paul Tait,8 days ago
A prominent match in the World Rugby Nations Cup will be played in Lisbon this Saturday as Portugal hosts Chile at the Estádio do Restelo in a captivating clash of styles between two of the sport’s fastest-rising, top-20 nations. Both programs enter on a remarkable upward trajectory, routinely upending traditional rugby hierarchies and making major waves on the global stage when compared to other continental regions.