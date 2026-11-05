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What WWE reportedly has planned for the 30th anniversary of The Rock’s debut
By Aaron Rift,6 days ago
This month marks the 30th anniversary of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s WWE debut at Survivor Series 1996, and WWE reportedly has plans to commemorate the milestone. According to WrestleVotes Radio, WWE is planning to release several pieces of commemorative merchandise, including a special championship title highlighting the anniversary. The company is also planning social media campaigns looking back at The Rock’s career.