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Tracy Police Renew Plea for Tips in 2023 McDonald Park Killing of Khyrei Currie
By Rachel Brodeur,8 days ago
Tracy police are asking the community for fresh information on the 2023 homicide of Khyrei Currie-Ingram, a shooting that left the victim dead at McDonald Park and that investigators say remains unresolved even after two people were arrested the following year. Officers want to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity, had contact with the victim, or has any information about the shooting.