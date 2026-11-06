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A place to find your way: SWC’s commitment to veterans
By Dr. Mark Sanchez,8 days ago
The Star-News offers audio versions of articles using Instaread. Some words may be mispronounced. Military service teaches discipline, leadership and the importance of working toward something greater than oneself. But when service members leave the military, they often face a different challenge: figuring out what comes next. I have seen this firsthand coming from a military family (Father- Army, Grandfather- Navy, Uncle- Marines).