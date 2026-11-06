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Lt. Gov. Pinnell "taking a break" from politics but not done with it
By Rick Maranon,8 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell (R) said he is “taking a break” from politics, but he isn’t finished with public and political life just yet. 47-year-old Pinnell is term limited after eight years of serving as the state’s second in command and will be taking on a fundraising role at his alma mater, Oral Roberts University when he settles back into life in Tulsa.
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