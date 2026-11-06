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The Alliance for Immigrant Justice returns after years of inactivity
By Angelica Avila Mejia,8 days ago
The Alliance for Immigrant Justice, a student organization, hosted its first callout meeting on Monday, Nov. 2. It was held in Room 310 on the third floor of the Campus Center and ran from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The meeting started off by introducing the group’s five officers, followed by a slideshow presentation that included questions for attendees and information about upcoming events. The five officers of the Alliance for Immigrant Justice are Gerardo Garcia Moran as the president, Angelina Tunny as treasurer, Jayden Sorell as vice president, Isabella Gonzalez Diaz as Undergraduate Student Government senator and Zayra Flores as public relations. Wendy Alexandra Vogt, an associate professor of anthropology, is the organization’s adviser.
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