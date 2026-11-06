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Hall Around Town: Who's Playing Out Nov. 11th
By Beth Callahan Editor,8 days ago
Presented by Scott Hall from “Hall Around Town Radio”. A little live music can turn an ordinary day into a memorable experience. The area's top musicians take center stage at some of the tri-states best restaurants and nightspots, bringing live music to our region nearly every night of the week. Make your first stop here weekly to find out “Who’s Playing Out” at one of our live local music venues.