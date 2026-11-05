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Notre Dame’s playoff hopes run through No. 1 Miami
By Francesco Pizzi,6 days ago
Fourteen months ago, Notre Dame walked out of Hard Rock Stadium with a 27-24 loss on a field goal with 1:04 left, and by December that one kick had cost the Fighting Irish their spot in the College Football Playoff. The committee had Notre Dame ahead of Miami in every ranking until the last one, and when it mattered, the head-to-head result is what sent the Hurricanes into the final at-large spot and the Irish home for the winter. Miami rode that bid all the way to the national championship game before losing to Indiana.