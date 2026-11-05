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Public Input Sought on Wildfire Protection Plan for Flagstaff, Sedona and Surrounding Communities
7 days ago
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Residents throughout the greater Flagstaff and Sedona areas are being encouraged to help shape the region’s wildfire preparedness efforts by providing feedback on the draft 2027 Greater Peaks and Red Rocks Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP). The plan focuses on reducing wildfire risks, improving community...
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