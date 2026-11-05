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Aggies Set for First All-Time Meeting with Omaha
7 days ago
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men's basketball (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) plays game two of its 2026-27 campaign this weekend as it welcomes the Omaha Mavericks (1-0, 0-0 Summit League) to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Saturday, Nov. 7. Game time is set for 2 p.m. The game will be streamed for free on the Pac-12's YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to Utah State's radio broadcast on 610 AM/102.1 FM in Logan and 1280 AM/97.5 FM in Salt Lake City.