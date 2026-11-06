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Western Dubuque Biodiesel Celebrates a Half-Billion Gallons of Production
By Janelle Tucker,8 days ago
The Iowa Biodiesel Board on Thursday congratulated Western Dubuque Biodiesel, a biodiesel plant in Farley, on producing its 500th million gallon of biodiesel in October. The achievement comes without a single OSHA recordable accident, another milestone representing a positive safety culture, plant officials said. Since opening its doors in August...