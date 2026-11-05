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Cosmé Cordova and the Long Road to Division 9
By Maxen Olvera,2 days ago
Cosmé Cordova is a Riverside arts legend often credited with the inception of the Riverside ArtsWalk and Riverside’s Day of the Dead celebration. He is also the owner of the Division 9 Gallery. Cosmé was born in San Pedro de la Cueva, Mexico, and moved to Riverside when he was around five years old. He grew up in the Arlanza area attending school in that neighborhood. He developed an artistic interest at a young age in Mexico. He credits his mother and grandmother for exposing him to the magic of art. His grandmother would create artwork from palm leaves for Palm Sunday. Both his mother and grandmother made clay pots and cups that he used throughout his childhood. Cosmé fell in love with the necessity of art at a very young age and saw it as an important layer to his livelihood.