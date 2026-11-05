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Meet the MBA Class of 2028: Christine Adanna Chinwuba, Wharton School
By Jeff Schmitt,3 days ago
“I’m energized by possibility, grounded in authenticity, and committed to doing meaningful things well.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: A fun fact about me is that I did not learn how to swim until I was 24. After moving to Nigeria, I decided to learn this life skill and enrolled in swimming lessons. Within a few months, I went from not knowing how to swim at all to confidently getting in the water. I’m still amateur, but at least I am no longer as afraid of water.