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Eight Transgender, Nonbinary Democrats Win Legislative Races
By Mariane Angela,8 days ago
Eight transgender or nonbinary Democrats won legislative races Tuesday, including in Alabama, Montana, and Georgia, with seven winning statehouse seats and Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride securing another term in Congress. Those elected were Allison Montgomery in Alabama, McBride in Delaware, Jaelynn Scott in Washington, Joanna Whaley in Michigan, Bentley Hudgins...
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