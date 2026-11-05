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Meet the MBA Class of 2028: Erik Kellomaki, Wharton School
By Jeff Schmitt,4 days ago
Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and the Lauder Institute. “Golden Retriever Energy with a Mix of Dad Jokes, Dry Sarcasm, and Genuine Curiosity.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I moved to England in kindergarten and developed a British accent after classmates teased me for sounding American. When I returned to the United States, the reverse happened—I was teased for sounding British. I’m still a lifelong student of phonics.