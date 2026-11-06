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Stephen Curry Gets Great Sign For MVP Contention
By Joey Haverford,8 days ago
The Golden State Warriors are overachieving compared to preseason expectations so far thanks to Stephen Curry. NBA fans are enjoying seeing Curry thriving again with his Warriors team stepping up for victories. However, the individual play of Curry is opening discussions about whether or not he can be a viable MVP candidate again. The annual MVP tracker from Basketball Reference uses various stats to forecast the best MVP candidates.