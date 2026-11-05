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This is how Canva’s severance package stacks up against industry standards
By Courtney Vinopal,6 days ago
The graphic design platform Canva recently announced a restructuring that will impact 1,271 people, or 22% of the workforce. In a note to employees, Canva co-founder and CEO Melanie Perkins said the decision represented “without doubt the hardest moment in our thirteen-year history.” She alluded to “new technology” that’s “transforming what people can create, how they create it, and what they expect from the products they use.”