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3 local economic development leaders earn statewide recognition by KAED
By Kentucky Association for Economic Development,6 days ago
HOPKINSVILLE, KY – The Kentucky Association for Economic Development (KAED) is recognizing four members through its 2026 Distinguished Service and Professional Excellence Recognition Program, honoring their commitment to professional development, volunteer service, and active engagement in Kentucky’s economic development community. This program celebrates members who go above and...