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Split court hands roofer second shot at 42 insurer suits
By Regielyn Santiago,4 days ago
What happened: A North Carolina appeals court revived 42 breach of contract suits a roofing company filed against insurers using homeowner claim assignments. Who’s involved: Piedmont Roofing Services and a dozen carriers including State Farm, Allstate, Nationwide, Travelers, and USAA. What’s at stake: Insurance benefits for storm-damage repairs across...