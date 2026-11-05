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Next-day discovery bid backfires as Florida court seals insurer files
By Regielyn Santiago,4 days ago
What happened: Florida’s appeals court blocked the premature release of 878 pages of sealed insurer claims-handling records to public-records requestors. Who’s involved: Heritage Property & Casualty, Florida Peninsula Insurance, Edison Insurance, and the Florida Department of Financial Services. What’s at stake: 878 pages of sealed records the insurers...