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Denied, voided, renewed: brokerage sues flood insurer over $226K claim
By Tez Romero,5 days ago
What happened: Skyscraper Insurance Services alleges its flood insurer denied a $220K claim and voided the policy, then renewed it a month later. Who's involved: Skyscraper Insurance Services (brokerage) and MS Transverse Specialty Insurance Company (insurer) What's at stake: $226,359.91 in repair and emergency mitigation costs for flood damage to...