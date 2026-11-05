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Collapsed HMO’s $21M crossed state lines - Georgia court greenlights the chase
By Regielyn Santiago,4 days ago
What happened: Georgia’s appeals court reversed the dismissal of the insurance commissioner’s claims to recover $21 million from a Delaware entity. Who’s involved: Georgia Insurance Commissioner, Friday Health Plans of Georgia (insolvent HMO), FHP-ABC (Delaware assignee). What’s at stake: $21 million in allegedly improper advance payments and...