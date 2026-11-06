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Republican Nick Langworthy wins reelection in NY23, defeats Democratic challenger Aaron Gies
By WSKG,8 days ago
Republican Nick Langworthy won reelection to New York’s 23rd Congressional District seat on Tuesday. Unofficial results show Langworthy held onto the seat with 60.3 percent of the votes. In an edited video of his acceptance speech posted to social media Wednesday morning, Langworthy said “it’s a humbling experience putting...
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