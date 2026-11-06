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Regional Roundup | Episode 180
By Maeve Conran,8 days ago
On this week’s Regional Roundup, we’ll hear about the flooding in the Four Corners region, followed by the story of one of the world’s toughest ultramarathons, the Moab 240, which this year was canceled for the first time in the race’s history due to flash flooding and dangerous winds from the remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel. Then we’ll hear about the connection between bison restoration and our public lands, and head to Telluride to learn about the history of the town’s famous bluegrass music festival. We’ll round out the show at a drag queen story time in Western Colorado.