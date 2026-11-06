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Sonny Gray Predicted To Leave Red Sox To Join NL Contender
By Aaliyan Mohammed,8 days ago
Sonny Gray was acquired by the Boston Red Sox last offseason, and he had one of the best years of his career. His mutual option was declined, and he should have plenty of options in free agency. Even though he is 36 years old, he has proven he can still pitch at a high level, and he has never had Tommy John surgery. He is durable and coming off a 2.72 ERA season.