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Volleyball Hosts VCU for Final Home Series of 2026
4 days ago
BRONX, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball will play their final two home matches of the regular season on Friday and Saturday, as they host the VCU Rams. The two Rams squads will face off at 6 p.m. on Friday night, and 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Coverage for both games will be available on ESPN+. VCU leads the all-time series with Fordham 18-6. VCU has won each of the last five meetings between the two programs.