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Landscape Forms Relaunches SHUFFLE
By Industry Announcement,5 days ago
Landscape Forms, North America’s leading designer and manufacturer of high-design site furniture, structures, and lighting, announces the relaunch of SHUFFLE, an innovative and multi-use system that combines connectivity, safety and illumination to activate public outdoor spaces. Developed in collaboration with Schréder, a global leader in smart-city technologies, SHUFFLE’s new feature updates bring advanced infrastructure improvements into one cohesive and vertically integrated system.