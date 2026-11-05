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Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Barrels, barrels and more barrels, Hepper Invitational, rough stock schools, winter series
7 days ago
This week started off right with a slow, soaking 1.5 inches of rain. Going into winter with some moisture in the soil is sure encouraging. It settled the dust in the lots and will make weaning heifer calves nicer when that happens. I can’t remember the last time we had that much rain in one dose. I could get used to it I’m sure.