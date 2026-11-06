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Hiring frost continues
By Ella Stern,8 days ago
On Oct. 28, 2025, President Suzanne Rivera announced in an email to staff and faculty that the college would be implementing a hiring ‘frost’ effective from Nov. 1, 2025. The frost, distinct from a hiring freeze, means that any department that experiences a vacancy in a staff position must wait 60 days before advertising the position to applicants. During this two-month period, the college has a chance to evaluate whether the position is relevant to campus as currently written and to determine whether to update or terminate the position if needed. Positions that are deemed essential are exempted from the hiring frost.