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Sea shanties with Longest Johns at Varsity Theater
By Finley Roman,8 days ago
On a chilly and rainy Monday, Oct. 26, Seán Dagher and The Longest Johns performed at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis. The seashanty band gained notoriety after their cover of “The Wellerman” went viral during the COVID-19 lockdown. This came as a shock to me — sea shanties, songs I’d heard at science fiction conventions growing up, were suddenly known and popular? The trend was surprising, but also short-lived. Still, The Longest Johns’ popularity has mostly lasted past the end of the viral moment. I have fond memories from 2024 of listening to the album “Caught In The Net Vol. 1” with friends when it dropped while studying for our first college midterms. And when I heard they were going to be in Minnesota, almost exactly two years later, I jumped on the chance to go.
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