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MLB has a conundrum on its hands
By Felix Allor,8 days ago
On Wednesday, Oct. 28, the Milwaukee Brewers won their first World Series championship in franchise history. It was the end of a picturesque season: led by likely Cy Young Award winner Jacob Misiorowski and MVP finalist Brice Turang, the Brewers paced the major leagues with 103 wins, cruised through the playoffs (they only lost two games!) and cemented themselves as one of the most dominant rosters of the century so far. However, the conversation throughout the season and even after it ended has not solely been focused on the Brewers juggernaut. Instead, it has also been focused on whether or not there will be baseball in 2027.