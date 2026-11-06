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Atlanta Hawks Give Jalen Johnson Injury Update Before Wizards Rematch
By Erik C. Anderson,8 days ago
The Atlanta Hawks have another Jalen Johnson decision to make, and their frontcourt has gotten thinner while they wait. Johnson is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain for Friday, Nov. 6, against the Washington Wizards. Atlanta also ruled out Asa Newell with a left great toe hyperextension, adding another absence to a group already missing Jock Landale, Mouhamed Gueye and Henri Veesaar.